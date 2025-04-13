Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
