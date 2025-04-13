Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,163 shares of company stock worth $59,158. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

