Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after acquiring an additional 809,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.