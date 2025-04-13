Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

