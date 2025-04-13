Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 212,707 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,268,000 after buying an additional 105,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 247,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

