Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,410 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

