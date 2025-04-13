Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 133,257 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,218,000 after buying an additional 77,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

