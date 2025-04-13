Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,559 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Primoris Services worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.17. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

