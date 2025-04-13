Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.85 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1,637.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Exelixis worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

