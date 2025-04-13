Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $63,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 31.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Westlake by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Westlake by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $161.31. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

