14,981 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

