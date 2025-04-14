18,023 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Genie Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 234.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $400.64 million, a P/E ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

