34,749 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWI opened at $7.14 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.92 million, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWI. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

