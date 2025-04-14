6,655 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 291,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.