694 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $349.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

