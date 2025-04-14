7,469 Shares in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Home Bancorp stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

