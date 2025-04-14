8,939 Shares in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Natural Gas Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

NGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.