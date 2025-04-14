AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.69% of AAON worth $161,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AAON by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. AAON’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.