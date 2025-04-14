Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,385,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,504 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adient worth $144,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $11,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 553,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 158,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

