ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,478 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ADTRAN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,022,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 184,627 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

