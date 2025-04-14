Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

