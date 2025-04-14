Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $56,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.