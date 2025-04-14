AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 288,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AB. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

AB stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

