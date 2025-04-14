Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,153 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archrock alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $17,247,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Archrock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Archrock by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AROC opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.