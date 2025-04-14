Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

VSS stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

