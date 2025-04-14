Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PROG by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PROG stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

In related news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

