Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,617.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

