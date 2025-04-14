Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $213,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Silgan were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $48.91 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

