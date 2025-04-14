Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $147,000 in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
