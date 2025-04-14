Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $228.22 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

