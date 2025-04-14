Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashland by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $50.42 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently -245.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

