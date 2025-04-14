BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of BlueLinx worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.6 %

BXC opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $592.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

