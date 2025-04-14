Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Omaha worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Boston Omaha by 61.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,506,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,346,289.01. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,156 shares of company stock worth $2,984,309. Company insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

