Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

