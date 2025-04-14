BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,401 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.38% of BWX Technologies worth $140,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $103.48 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.