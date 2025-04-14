CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of CareDx worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of CareDx by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CareDx by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 333,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 125,363 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

