Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

