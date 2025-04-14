Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,470,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

