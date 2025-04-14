Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $49.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

