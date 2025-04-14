Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

