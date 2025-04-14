Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $109.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

