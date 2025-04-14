Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.56 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

