Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

