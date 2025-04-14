Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

