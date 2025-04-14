Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3,363.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,418,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,696.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 274,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

