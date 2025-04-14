Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.7 %

HUBS opened at $527.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5,866.02, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.