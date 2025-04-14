Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 61,237 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

