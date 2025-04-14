Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $518,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $120.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.