Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

