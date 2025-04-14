Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.89% of Chemed worth $150,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $591.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $625.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

